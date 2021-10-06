Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 582.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,644 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.42% of CareDx worth $21,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the 1st quarter worth $140,000.

In other news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $736,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 5,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.67, for a total transaction of $513,505.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,715,201.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,134,246. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CDNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

CareDx stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.31. The stock had a trading volume of 7,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,091. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -364.61 and a beta of 0.61. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $42.46 and a 52 week high of $99.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. Research analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

