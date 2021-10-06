Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,633 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.12% of Genuine Parts worth $22,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 27.6% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 49,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,307,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3,983.0% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 25.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

Genuine Parts stock traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.45. 2,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $88.99 and a 52-week high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

