Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,367,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 254,274 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 2.21% of Photronics worth $19,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

PLAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

NASDAQ PLAB traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,233. The firm has a market cap of $813.92 million, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.26.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John P. Jordan sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $38,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,605.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $64,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 122,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,297.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,721. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

