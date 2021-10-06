Bank of Montreal Can Buys 1,225,593 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 399.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,532,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225,593 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $20,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 16,182.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 438.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,023,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,204 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 258,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

ING has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ING Groep has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.51.

Shares of ING traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.28. The company had a trading volume of 239,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,756,757. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average is $13.18. The company has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.88.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 22.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.478 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.44%.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

