Bank of Montreal Can Buys 140,629 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 650,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,629 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 2.78% of Movado Group worth $20,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MOV. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in Movado Group during the first quarter worth about $14,263,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Movado Group by 90.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,015,000 after acquiring an additional 135,798 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Movado Group by 514.7% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 130,141 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Movado Group during the second quarter worth about $3,415,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Movado Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,693,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,617,000 after acquiring an additional 107,936 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MOV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

In related news, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 3,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $120,419.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Mitchell Cole Sussis sold 10,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $389,731.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,100 shares of company stock valued at $883,033 over the last 90 days. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Movado Group stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.85. The stock had a trading volume of 543 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,953. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.82. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $38.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. Movado Group had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $173.87 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Movado Group Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

