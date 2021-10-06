Bank of Montreal Can Buys 18,632 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 75.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,632 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.11% of Pool worth $20,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 325,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,136,000 after purchasing an additional 38,736 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,141,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,194,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $440.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,181. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 0.77. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $305.47 and a 12-month high of $500.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $476.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $440.49.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on POOL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $458.86.

In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total transaction of $815,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $4,742,647.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,290,963.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

