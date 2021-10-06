Bank of Montreal Can Buys 206,248 Shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 882,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,248 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 2.33% of Penn Virginia worth $21,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Penn Virginia by 947.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 243,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 220,238 shares during the period. Lasry Marc purchased a new position in Penn Virginia during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,538,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,494,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,421,000 after purchasing an additional 130,157 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 433.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 101,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 662.3% during the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 96,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 83,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PVAC traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,198. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 3.54. Penn Virginia Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.74 and its 200-day moving average is $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.20 million. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 111.38% and a positive return on equity of 27.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that Penn Virginia Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Penn Virginia from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Penn Virginia from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penn Virginia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Penn Virginia Profile

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

