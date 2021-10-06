Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,085 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.40% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $19,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 358.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 523.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWC traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.91. The company had a trading volume of 623 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,816. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.10 and a 200 day moving average of $146.74. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $91.02 and a 1-year high of $159.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

