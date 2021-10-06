Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.12% of PerkinElmer worth $21,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 64.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 289.1% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 66.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 97.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PKI shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 price objective (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.50.

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PKI traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,482. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.94 and a 1 year high of $192.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.06 and a 200-day moving average of $156.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

