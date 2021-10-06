Bank of Montreal Can Has $18.68 Million Stock Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,992 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.22% of Life Storage worth $18,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 615.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54,368 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Life Storage by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 82,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 12,775 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LSI stock traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $113.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,231. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.29 and a twelve month high of $129.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.34.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.56%.

LSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist boosted their price target on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.59.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

