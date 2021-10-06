Bank of Montreal Can Has $19.21 Million Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,027 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.06% of Liberty Broadband worth $19,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 8.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,223,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,268,000 after buying an additional 413,102 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 9.4% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 76.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LBRDK shares. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,928. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.64. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $135.52 and a one year high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

