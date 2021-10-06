Bank of Montreal Can Has $19.73 Million Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,602 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.40% of Nomad Foods worth $19,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Nomad Foods by 476.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.2% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 51.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOMD. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nomad Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

Shares of NOMD stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.22. Nomad Foods Limited has a one year low of $22.44 and a one year high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.65 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

