Bank of Montreal Can Has $20.73 Million Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 31,461 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.10% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $20,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPD traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $114.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,154. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.01 and a 52-week high of $130.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.76 and a 200-day moving average of $120.49.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $35,065.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $1,033,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,816 shares of company stock worth $1,111,389 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPD. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.78.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

