Bank of Montreal Can Has $21.13 Million Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 735,143 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 178,875 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.11% of Devon Energy worth $21,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $744,282,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $523,932,000 after buying an additional 16,851,353 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 43,522.4% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,090,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,627,000 after buying an additional 9,069,628 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,297,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $388,144,000 after buying an additional 5,413,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permian Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $113,220,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $26.10 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.27.

Shares of NYSE DVN traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.68. The company had a trading volume of 581,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,149,874. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 212.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $40.25.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -488.89%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

