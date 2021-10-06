Bank of Montreal Can Has $22.02 Million Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 152.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,166,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 704,922 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.12% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $22,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 109,960 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $2,244,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,048,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,866,000 after purchasing an additional 36,727 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SKT traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,607. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 82.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average is $17.35.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 4.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Perry sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $139,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $271,660 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on SKT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

