Bank of Montreal Can Has $22.11 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 12,143.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,962 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.45% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $22,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $1,370,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,080. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a one year low of $59.85 and a one year high of $84.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.55.

