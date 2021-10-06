Bank of Montreal Can Has $22.39 Million Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 55.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 60,361 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.52% of Balchem worth $22,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCPC. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Balchem by 294.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 620,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,229,000 after buying an additional 463,314 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 33.9% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 158,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,912,000 after acquiring an additional 40,168 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 525,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,915,000 after acquiring an additional 25,922 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 45.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,183,000 after acquiring an additional 22,826 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 70.0% during the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 53,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after acquiring an additional 22,040 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Balchem alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ BCPC traded down $1.36 on Wednesday, hitting $148.00. 214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,051. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.54 and a 200-day moving average of $131.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $97.32 and a 52 week high of $151.58.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $202.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.00 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Balchem news, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,641,721.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $1,388,850.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.