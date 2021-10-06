Bank of Montreal Can Increases Position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 59.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 181,700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.21% of Phillips 66 Partners worth $19,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 688,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,161,000 after buying an additional 297,333 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 4.3% during the first quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 47,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the second quarter worth $4,343,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 4,689.5% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,195,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,798,000 after buying an additional 2,149,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. 17.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,764. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $42.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.37.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.73 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 35.09% and a net margin of 32.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is 97.77%.

PSXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

