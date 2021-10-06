Bank of Montreal Can Makes New $20.88 Million Investment in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,977,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,880,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 3.16% of Atlas Crest Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Atlas Crest Investment by 5.6% during the second quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 316,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 16,693 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $334,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Crest Investment by 286.9% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 383,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 284,183 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Crest Investment by 131.6% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,380,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,267 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Crest Investment by 304.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 379,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 285,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Atlas Crest Investment in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ACIC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.82. 439,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,318. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $18.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86.

About Atlas Crest Investment

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to engage in the business of designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility that can carry passengers for 60 miles at speeds of up to 150 mph.

