Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 20,366 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,366 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.10% of CarMax worth $21,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in CarMax by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,150,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,570,000 after purchasing an additional 19,950 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in CarMax by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,499,000 after purchasing an additional 44,139 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CarMax by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,565,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,297,000 after purchasing an additional 60,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 27.7% in the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 1,886,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,215,000 after acquiring an additional 409,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.46.

NYSE:KMX traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.46. 47,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,973. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.70 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.50.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 6,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.69, for a total transaction of $876,562.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $8,809,020.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,030 shares of company stock worth $20,958,901 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

