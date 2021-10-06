Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 321,623 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 150.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321,623 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $21,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5,089.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,191,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,030 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,297,109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,651,000 after purchasing an additional 31,339 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 32,568 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 156.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 25,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSK traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.97. 34,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,779,478. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.11. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $42.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $102.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 13.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.523 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.13%.

GSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

