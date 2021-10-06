Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 683,829 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 358.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 874,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 683,829 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.24% of Nielsen worth $21,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nielsen during the second quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the second quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 120.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 261.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the first quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of NLSN stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.92. 40,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,596,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.19. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.07 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 23.22%. Analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NLSN. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.44.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

