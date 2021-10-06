Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 71,319 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,319 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.80% of Mueller Industries worth $20,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 21.8% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 129,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 16.3% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 853,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,956,000 after buying an additional 119,576 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 183.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

MLI traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.66. 345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,237. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.76 and a twelve month high of $48.06. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.76.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

