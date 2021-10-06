Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 75,402 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,457,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,402 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.63% of Alamos Gold worth $19,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,086,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,928 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,277,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,494,000 after acquiring an additional 166,337 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 20,724 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 733.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 208,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 183,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,670,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,045,000 after acquiring an additional 566,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AGI shares. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

NYSE AGI traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.34. 123,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,730,968. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.09. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $10.21.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.17 million. As a group, analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

