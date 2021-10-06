Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 91,651 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314,303 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,651 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.93% of Century Communities worth $21,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 45,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCS shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Century Communities from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

CCS stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.82. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $83.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.95.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.65. Century Communities had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 9.65%.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $6,487,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

