Bank of Montreal Can Raises Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376,932 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,678 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.96% of Boise Cascade worth $21,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BCC. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 446,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,071,000 after acquiring an additional 96,400 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 134,705.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 315,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,852,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 394.6% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.06. 5,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,113. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $78.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.98.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $2.75. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 66.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 6.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BCC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

