Bank of Montreal Can Raises Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,664 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.08% of Garmin worth $22,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Garmin during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Garmin during the first quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Garmin during the first quarter worth $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Garmin by 34.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the second quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GRMN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.86.

GRMN traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.56. 7,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,316. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.11. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $94.92 and a 1-year high of $178.80. The company has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

