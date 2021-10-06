Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,444 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.08% of VeriSign worth $21,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P lifted its stake in VeriSign by 30.1% in the first quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 25,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in VeriSign by 14.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 2.1% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 54,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 6.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 158,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 71.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 228,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,406,000 after purchasing an additional 94,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VeriSign stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $206.81. 2,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,215. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.60 and a 1 year high of $234.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.03 and a 200-day moving average of $216.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 0.79.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. The company had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.42, for a total transaction of $643,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 117,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,103,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.15, for a total value of $140,468.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,714,616.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,052 shares of company stock valued at $3,718,485 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

