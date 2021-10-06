Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 862,317 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,356 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 1.51% of The Bancorp worth $20,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Bancorp during the first quarter worth $60,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bancorp by 953.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168,832 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of The Bancorp by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Bancorp by 646.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
NASDAQ TBBK traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,233. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average of $23.50. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $28.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.47.
The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The Bancorp had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $79.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.
About The Bancorp
The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.
