Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 2,753,181 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 237.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,910,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,753,181 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 3.10% of Extreme Networks worth $43,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Extreme Networks by 7.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 93,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXTR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of EXTR opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $12.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average of $10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 521.00 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $278.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.90 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 123.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

