Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 320,425 Shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,628,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320,425 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 4.62% of Apria worth $45,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Apria in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apria in the first quarter valued at $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Apria in the first quarter worth $95,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apria in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Apria in the first quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Apria alerts:

In other Apria news, EVP Angela Fyfe sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $69,869.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel J. Starck sold 25,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $934,088.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,937,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,036 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,451.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APR. began coverage on Apria in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apria from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apria currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

APR stock opened at $35.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.83. Apria, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $286.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apria, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

Featured Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR).

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.