Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 73,712 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 690,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 73,712 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.98% of Terreno Realty worth $44,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter worth $44,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on TRNO shares. Compass Point boosted their price target on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.29.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $63.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.65. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $53.97 and a 52-week high of $69.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.51 and a beta of 0.55.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.63 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 4.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 94.44%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.