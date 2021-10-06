Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,736,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,848 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.02% of Univar Solutions worth $42,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the first quarter worth $49,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNVR opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average is $24.14. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.95.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNVR. Berenberg Bank upgraded Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Univar Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $166,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Univar Solutions Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

