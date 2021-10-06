Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 31,299 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,107 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,299 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SEA were worth $41,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SE. Franchise Capital Ltd raised its holdings in SEA by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 710,574 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $195,124,000 after acquiring an additional 11,621 shares during the period. Stony Point Capital LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 56.7% in the first quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 62,990 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $14,061,000 after purchasing an additional 22,790 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in SEA by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 6.0% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,900,335 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $792,081,000 after buying an additional 165,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 111.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $320.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $173.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.13 and a beta of 1.32. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $155.10 and a 12 month high of $359.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SE. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.77.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

