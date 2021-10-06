Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 97,848 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 403,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,848 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.38% of Floor & Decor worth $42,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth about $2,060,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 382.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.19.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $115.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $69.39 and a one year high of $132.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.58.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $860.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.09 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.89%. Research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $570,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $255,233.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,452,121.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 390,100 shares of company stock worth $47,612,766. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

