Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,774 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 91,570 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.97% of Itron worth $44,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Itron by 64.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,782,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $246,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,316 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Itron in the first quarter valued at $40,760,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 956,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,765,000 after purchasing an additional 334,435 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Itron by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,612,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $260,434,000 after buying an additional 216,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Itron in the first quarter worth about $17,206,000. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Itron alerts:

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $73.95 on Wednesday. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $64.45 and a one year high of $122.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Itron had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 10,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total transaction of $809,513.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,860.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $202,710.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,740 shares of company stock worth $1,084,097 in the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ITRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.