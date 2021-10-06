Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 64,529 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.64% of Stepan worth $44,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Stepan during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Stepan by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Stepan by 2,735.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NYSE SCL opened at $116.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.77. Stepan has a 52 week low of $109.08 and a 52 week high of $139.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $595.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.43 million. Stepan had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 15.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Stepan will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Stepan’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

About Stepan

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

