Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,885,757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.65% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $42,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDS. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 36,085 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the first quarter worth $5,179,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,207 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 19,483 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 868,622 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,683,000 after buying an additional 199,097 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 9.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDS opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.13. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.51.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 36.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TDS. TheStreet cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.07.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

