Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 715,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 368,991 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 9.87% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $46,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 67,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after buying an additional 12,646 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter.

JKF opened at $64.62 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $124.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.18.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

