Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $42.21 Million Stock Position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,998,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,583 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.30% of Evolent Health worth $42,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the second quarter worth $214,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 12.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the second quarter valued at $286,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $32.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.39 and a beta of 2.40.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $222.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.97 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

EVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Evolent Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

In other news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $525,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $790,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,016 shares of company stock worth $3,852,195 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Evolent Health Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.