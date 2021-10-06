Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $42.43 Million Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 365,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,014 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.27% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $42,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,328,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,914 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $71,375,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,796,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,072,000 after acquiring an additional 482,039 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,390,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3,255.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,862,000 after buying an additional 276,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $113.69 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $109.07 and a one year high of $139.26. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.46.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.54.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

