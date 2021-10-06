Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $42.52 Million Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,470 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.05% of Grand Canyon Education worth $42,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $86.07 on Wednesday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.64 and a 1 year high of $115.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.86.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $201.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.46 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grand Canyon Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

