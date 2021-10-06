Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $42.69 Million Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,992,229 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38,605 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.75% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $42,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 56.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,389,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,689,000 after buying an additional 232,601 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 11.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 509,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,380,000 after purchasing an additional 53,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day moving average is $22.53. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $26.35.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.04 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $161,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 10,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $265,761.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,431.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,700 shares of company stock worth $1,739,726. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

