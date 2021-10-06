Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $43.14 Million Stock Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 972,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,227 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.45% of ABM Industries worth $43,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ABM Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,599,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,421,000 after buying an additional 343,699 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in ABM Industries during the second quarter worth about $1,497,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 181.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 42,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 57,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $220,718.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $74,016.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,491 shares of company stock worth $478,888. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $47.41 on Wednesday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $55.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.36.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, August 27th. FIX upgraded ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.