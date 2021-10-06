Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $43.61 Million Position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 863,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,750 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $43,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 40,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 72,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

BATS:ICSH opened at $50.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.50. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.54.

