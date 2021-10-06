Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $44.27 Million Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,948 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.90% of Watts Water Technologies worth $44,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 21,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $22,470,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,709,000 after acquiring an additional 16,373 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $173.33 on Wednesday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.45 and a 52 week high of $176.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.74.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.80%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $246,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,139. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,278,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,048 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,669 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

