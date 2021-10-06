Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $45.41 Million Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 32,190 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.05% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $45,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 46.1% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 150,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,974,000 after purchasing an additional 47,508 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter worth about $3,104,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.7% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 311,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,067 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.9% during the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 24,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $85.42 on Wednesday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.72 and a 52-week high of $125.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.65 and its 200 day moving average is $100.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.75.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.02%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEIS. Cowen decreased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.89.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.