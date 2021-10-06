Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $45.47 Million Stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 989,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,729 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.43% of VEREIT worth $45,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in VEREIT by 17.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,047,000 after purchasing an additional 35,369 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,565,000. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 36,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in VEREIT by 3.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of VEREIT by 413.6% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 20,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get VEREIT alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on VER shares. Zacks Investment Research raised VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial lowered VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.29.

NYSE VER opened at $46.36 on Wednesday. VEREIT, Inc. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $50.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.54.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. Equities analysts forecast that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. VEREIT’s payout ratio is presently 59.49%.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.