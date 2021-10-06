Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $46.09 Million Stock Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 591,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,272 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.38% of Black Knight worth $46,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Black Knight by 18.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 56,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after buying an additional 8,863 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Black Knight during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Black Knight by 64.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 11,096 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 255.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Black Knight by 1,174.1% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 155,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,121,000 after buying an additional 143,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $963,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $70.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.72. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.60 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $361.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

