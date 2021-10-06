Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,739,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 231,203 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.12% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $45,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 2,137,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,631,000 after purchasing an additional 825,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 23,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 12,531 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 525,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after purchasing an additional 106,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 214,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after buying an additional 50,388 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.17. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IOVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.77.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

